Latest News
Home » Latest News » Baltimore pitcher Miguel Castro was robbed off his chains and almost shot in the Dominican Republic

Baltimore pitcher Miguel Castro was robbed off his chains and almost shot in the Dominican Republic

… vacation back in his native Dominican Republic during the Orioles offseason said … underwent multiple operations in the Dominican Republic and Boston.
Surveillance cameras captured … his stomach. 
Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz’s gallbladder …

Copyright 2010 - Dominican Republic Post