… tour loss against the Dominican Republic to whip Puerto Rico … her. Even against the Dominican Republic’s defence, she was … not as aggressive as the Dominican Republic. I told my players … until they got to the Dominican Republic.
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago …
Captain Cornwall pummels Puerto Rico; T&T U-20s win second friendly 3-0
… tour loss against the Dominican Republic to whip Puerto Rico … her. Even against the Dominican Republic’s defence, she was … not as aggressive as the Dominican Republic. I told my players … until they got to the Dominican Republic.