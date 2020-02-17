Caribbean National And ‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ To Appear In A US Court Today

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Feb. 18, 2020: A Caribbean national who was captured in Jamaica after being on the U.S. Marshal’s ‘15 Most Wanted Fugitives’ list for more than a year and a half, is set to appear in a U.S. court today to answer murder charges.

Jamaican Leroy Headley was returned to South Burlington, Vermont Saturday, more than a year and a half after fleeing authorities in connection with the murder of his then girlfriend and former nurse, Anako ‘Annette’ Lumumba in May 2018.

He was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center last night on a “hold without bail” arrest warrant and is set to appear in court today.

Police say Lumumba was shot and killed by Headley in her South Burlington home in May 2018, leaving behind three children – two of them with Headley Headley then fled Vermont following the shooting, and was last known to be in Albany, New York, where he apparently dropped his car and the gun used in the homicide.

Headley was captured in Negril, Jamaica on Feb. 5, 2020.

He also had a second arrest warrant on a sexual assault allegation with a child under age 16.

The U.S. Marshal Service says it “worked tirelessly and leveraged all available resources” to bring Headley back to Vermont.

NewsAmericasNow.com