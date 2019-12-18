Caribbean Roots US Congress Members Vote To Impeach Donald Trump

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Thurs. Dec. 19, 2019: As the U.S. House of Representatives last night voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump Articles One and Two – Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress – all of the Caribbean-born and Caribbean roots congress members were among those Democratic lawmakers who voted to impeach.

Among them were New York lawmakers – Caribbean-born Congressman Adriano Espaillat as well as Puerto Rico-born Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez and Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke.

Espaillat said “where he is from in the Bronx, you are not above the law” while Congresswoman Velasquez said, “if we do not hold this President accountable, we would have failed the people who sent us to Congress.”

“I will never look back on this day with joy, but will reflect on it with a recognition that we performed our solemn Congressional duty,” said Rep. Velasquez.

“No one is above the law and Donald Trump must be held accountable,” added Rep. Espaillat.

Congresswoman Clarke, says she voted to defend “democracy and to impeach this corrupt President.”

“Nobody is above the law—including Donald J. Trump. Today is a historic, yet somber time for our country, as Congress will hold 45 accountable for his law-breaking, unconstitutional actions,” the Brooklyn congressmember tweeted.

Two hundred and twenty-five Democratic lawmakers voted for Article One of impeachment while two voted against. Presidential hopeful, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, voted only ‘present’ instead of ‘for’ or ‘against.’ One independent voted to impeach as well while one Republican did for about 30 seconds and then changed his vote to side with the 178 others voting against impeaching Trump.

On Article 2, 213 Democrats voted for along with one Independent while 3 voted against. Gabbard again voted only ‘present.’ Sixteen Democrats were a No Vote as were 44 Republicans. 153 Republicans voted for.

The US House of Representatives just adjourned for the night. The House will return today at 9 a.m. ET. Lawmakers debated for six hours on the floor before voting on the articles of impeachment last night.

