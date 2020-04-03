CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- April 3, 2020

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 3, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for April 3, 2020:

There are now over 2,700 cases of the dreaded new coronavirus in the Caribbean including over 1,300 in the Dominican Republic.

Over 100 people have now died from COVID-19 in the Caribbean including 60 in the dominican republic.

The only coronavirus free islands in the Caribbean now are Bonaire and Saba.

Justin Ram, director of economics at the Caribbean Development Bank, forecasts that tourism receipts in the Caribbean could decline by either 50, 80, or even 100 in the next six months because of the corona pandemic.

Billionaire David Geffen, a noted Hollywood producer and the founder of DreamWorks studios, is being slammed on social media after posting photos of sunset from his yacht in the Grenadines on Instagram. According to Bloomberg, the Rising Sun, Geffen’s superyacht, has sailed back and forth from Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Jamaica Tourist Board is using its digital platform to deliver a virtual tours. Today, Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET, the JTB will kick off its “Escape to Jamaica” Instagram Live series featuring one of Jamaica’s leading disc jockeys, ZJ Sparks with the latest reggae and dancehall hits live from Jamaica.

