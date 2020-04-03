COVID-19 Claims The Life Of One Of The Caribbean’s Olympians

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 3, 2020: As the Caribbean’s death total from the new coronavirus surpassed 100 this week, one of the Caribbean region’s Olympians is among the dead.

Barbados-born Olympian Pearson Jordan died on Saturday, March 28, after being infected by the dreaded COVID-19.

Insidethegames report says Jordan competed in the 100-m at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada, is likely the first Olympian killed by the virus to date. He competed in the men’s 100 meters at the 1976 Summer Olympics. He also ran in the 4x100m relay in 1979 for Barbados.

Jordan was 69. He also ran track for Louisiana State University, (LSU) and competed for the Tigers from 1976-79.

