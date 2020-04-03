COVID-19 Deaths In The Caribbean Surpass 100 Mark

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 3, 2020: The death rate from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, reached a new high across the Caribbean region Thursday as the number of confirmed cases also continued its steady uptick.

The number of people who have so far died from the virus in the Caribbean is now at 104 as of last night, a News Americas analysis confirmed.

Of that number, 60 of the dead are in the Dominican Republic after authorities reported three new deaths Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the new virus across the entire Caribbean reached 2,731 as of press time last. Only 125 have so far recovered regionwide.

The Dominican Republic account for almost half of that total with 1,380 of those cases as of last night. Of that number, only 16 have recovered so far.

In the meantime, here’s where other countries in this region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:

Cuba – 233 cases plus 6 deaths.

Martinique – 135 cases and 3 deaths

Guadeloupe – 128 cases and 6 deaths

Puerto Rico – 316 plus 12 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 90 plus 5 deaths

Aruba – 60

French Guiana – 51

Barbados – 45

Jamaica – 44 and it now has 3 deaths.

US Virgin Islands – 30

Bermuda – 32

Sint Maarten – 22 Plus one death

Cayman Islands – 22 plus one death

Bahamas – 21 plus one death

Guyana – 19 plus 4 deaths

St. Martin – 16 plus one death

Haiti – 16

St. Lucia – 13

Dominica – 12

Curacao – 11 plus one death

Suriname – 10

Grenada – 10

Antigua & Barbuda – 9

St. Kitts & Nevis – 8

Turks & Caicos – 6

St. Barth – 6

Montserrat – 5

Belize – 3

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustacius – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 2

