Gordon Ramsay To Spotlight On Guyana In NatGeo’s UnCharted

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 12, 2020: Popular television personality and fiery British-born chef, Gordon Ramsay, is set to spotlight on Guyana in his NatGeo Show ‘Uncharted,” which returns for a second season this May.

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” follows Ramsay as he meets with indigenous people around the globe to learn about the cultures, dishes and flavors unique to each location. Every ingredient he harvests and dish he tastes will inspire a new recipe from scratch, created to represent the heart of that culture.

Chef Ramsay, r. and fan Kevin Mahadeo upon his arrival in Guyana. (Visit Guyana Facebook image)

Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself with a local food legend by his side — putting his newfound skills to the test as they cook a feast together for the natives.

Ramsay will spotlight on the foods of Guyana as well as Tasmania, Indonesia, Mexico, India, Louisiana and Texas, to mention just a few stops along his global journey this season.

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” will premiere on Sunday, May 10th at 10/9c on the National Geographic Channel.

Ramsay wrapped up filming the Guyana show this week, according to Visit Guyana. iNews Guyana reports indicate that he collaborated with local chef and re-migrant, Delven Adams of the Backyard Café in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, recording a show at the local establishment. Visit Guyana says the actual episode on the South American CARICOM nation, now made famous for its oil finds, will be featured in the summer.

Ramsay is also known for shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and MasterChef Jr.

