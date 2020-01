Iran – Maryam Rajavi: Downing of passenger jet is a major crime that people will neither forgive nor forget

Khamenei, Rouhani, IRGC commanders are main culprits and must be prosecuted and punished

PARIS, FRANCE, January 11, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — The Iranian regime’s President Hassan Rouhani and the Command Headquarters of the armed forces were …