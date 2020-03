Legendary Trainer Bob Baffert Endorses Horseracing Integrity Act to Ban Doping in the Sport

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 13, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — Today, Bob Baffert, American horseracing’s best-known figure, endorsed the Horseracing Integrity Act, a measure to ban race-day doping of horses in American racing. Baffert’s …