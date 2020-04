Masa Takumi Releases Innovative Contemporary Instrumental Album, HERITAGE, with Domo Music Group

Dynamic award-winning and chart-topping artist Masa Takumi blends Japanese koto and shamisen with funky contemporary instrumentals; HERITAGE releases 4.24.2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 23, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — MASA TAKUMI a.k.a. …