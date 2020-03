ODBF ANNOUNCES DONATION OF $5,000 IN SUPPORT OF A NEW DAY: YOUTH AND ADULT SERVICES

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — ODBF announces its donation of $5,000 in support of A New Day: Youth and Adult Services. A New Day is a local non-for-profit charitable organization, which offers hope, and healing in a …