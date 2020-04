Over 21,0000 People Now Have COVID-19 In Latin America

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 3, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Latin America jumped past 21,000 Thursday night.

Data analyzed by News Americas show Latin America put the number of confirmed cases as of last night at 21,286 across the region. However, the total number of people who have so far died is 561.

Brazil is leading the region with 7,031 cases as of Thursday night and its death total reached 252.

Here’s where other countries in this region stand today on confirmed cases and deaths:

Chile – 3,404 cases and 18 deaths

Ecuador – 3,163 cases and 120 deaths

Peru – 1,414 cases and 47 deaths

Mexico – 1,378 cases and 37 deaths

Panama – 1,317 cases and 32 deaths

Argentina – 1,133 cases and 34 deaths

Colombia – 1,065 cases plus 17 deaths

Costa Rica – 375 cases and 2 deaths

Uruguay – 350 cases and 4 deaths

Honduras – 219 cases and 14 deaths

Venezuela – 144 cases and 3 deaths.

Bolivia – 123 and 8 deaths

Paraguay – 77 cases and 3 deaths

Guatemala – 47 cases plus 1 death

El Salvador – 41 cases and 2 death

Nicaragua – 5 cases and 1 death.

