… Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns … amp; Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the … in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by … Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. Forward-Looking Statements
This …
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS WITHDRAWS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
… Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns … amp; Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the … in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by … Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. Forward-Looking Statements