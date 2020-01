Qassem Soleimani’s successor, Esmail Qaani (Ghaani), is among the most criminal commanders of IRGC and the Qods Force

Qaani was for years Soleimani’s deputy in the terrorist Qods Force

PARIS, FRANCE, January 4, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — Subsequent to the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, appointed Esmail Qaani …