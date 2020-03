Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Big Data Institute: Mortgage Rates Tend to Be Stable Nationwide

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

BEIJING, CHINA, March 10, 2020 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ —

Mortgage Rates: Mortgage Rates tend to be stable Nationwide With a 1 BP Decrease on a Month-On-Month Basis in First-Home and Second-Home Mortgage Rates

…