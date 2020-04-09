This Caribbean Country Has More Than 2,000 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 9, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, passed 2,000 in one island alone Wednesday.

An analysis of the latest reported number of cases by News Americas Wednesday night showed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic jumped to 2,111 with 155 new cases reported yesterday alone.

The death toll in the island also jumped by 10 to 108.

The news comes as the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to climb steadily across the entire Caribbean region with the number of confirmed cases as of last night reaching 4,327, up from 3,700 Monday.

The number of deaths across the region is now at 174, up from 166 on Monday.

Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:

Cuba – 457 cases plus 12 deaths.

Martinique – 152 cases and 4 deaths

Guadeloupe – 139 cases and 7 deaths

Puerto Rico – 620 plus 24 deaths.

Trinidad and Tobago – 107 plus 8 deaths

French Guiana – 77

Aruba – 74

Barbados – 63 plus 3 deaths

Jamaica – 63 and plus 3 deaths.

US Virgin Islands – 43 plus 1 death

Bermuda – 39 plus 2 deaths

Cayman Islands – 45 plus one death

Sint Maarten – 40 Plus 6 deaths

Bahamas – 36 plus 6 deaths

Guyana – 33 plus 4 deaths

St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths

Haiti – 25 plus 1 death

Antigua & Barbuda – 19 plus 2 deaths

Dominica – 15

St. Lucia – 14

Curacao – 13 plus one death

Grenada – 12

St. Kitts & Nevis – 11

Suriname – 10 plus one death

Montserrat – 9

Turks & Caicos – 8 plus 1 death

Belize – 8 plus 1 death

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 8

St. Barth – 6

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustatius – 2

